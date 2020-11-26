Child dies in Thanksgiving-eve car crash in Royalton

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office believe a driver's failure to stop at a stop sign caused a two-car crash that claimed the life of a child and injured six others in the Town of Royalton Wednesday night.
At just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office communication center received multiple 911 phone calls alerting them to a two-car collision at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Griswold Street.
Responding patrol units, fire personnel, EMS units arrived on scene of the accident and provided immediate first aid.
Initial investigation at the scene revealed that one vehicle was southbound on Griswold Street and the other vehicle was eastbound on Lewiston Road. A release from the sheriff's office indicated that the vehicle on Griswold Street failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.
The eastbound vehicle, traveling on Lewiston Road, had a total of seven occupants in the vehicle. The two adult occupants in that vehicle were transported via ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. The remaining occupants of the vehicle consisted of five children. Four of those children were transported by ambulance and Mercy Flight to Oishei Children’s Hospital. A fifth child from that vehicle was transported by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport. That child was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. The sole occupant of the southbound vehicle on Griswold Street was transported by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Names of the parties involved are not being released at this time, pending notifications of family members. Current conditions of the parties involved in the accident are not available at this time as they are being evaluated.
The accident remains under investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit.
