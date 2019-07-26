BUFFALO -- A Grand Island man will spend more than six years behind bars for his conviction on a charge of attempted receipt of child pornography.
U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford sentenced Anthony Weber, 36, to 75 months in prison during a hearing Friday in federal court in Buffalo..
Prosecutors said on April 9, 2017, Weber engaged in a online conversation with a 15-year-old female, identified as "Victim 1." Three days later, prosecutors said Weber invited Victim 1 to a bonfire, telling her they would drink alcohol and smoke marijuana.
Victim 1 then told Weber, “I'm 15.”
In August 2017, Weber again engaged in an online conversation with Victim 1, telling her he would give her cocaine in exchange for sexual intercourse. Victim 1 said she'd "consider having sex" with Weber in exchange for cocaine.
Weber then told the teen to send him sexually explicit pictures.
The victim reported her conversations with Weber to the City of Tonawanda Police Department, who then contacted the FBI. An undercover FBI agent then assumed Victim 1’s online identity and continued to engage in online conversations with Weber.
On October 11, 2017, Weber agreed to meet the person he believed was the 15-year-old female to engage in sexual activity. When he arrived in a store parking lot, to meet the victim and have sex, he was taken into custody by federal agents.
