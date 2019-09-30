New York's 27th Congressional District seat will be vacant after U.S. Rep Chris Collins, R-Clarence, resigns, and it is unclear how long the seat will stay vacant.
Collins, a fourth-term congressman, sent his resignation letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday after it was announced that Collins would plead guilty Tuesday to charges related to insider trading, according to CNN. Once the letter is read on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Collins' resignation will become effective.
Cuomo now has the ability to call a special election or leave the seat vacant until the 2020 election. Cuomo's press office did not respond to an inquiry on Monday asking if and when he would call for a special election.
"I hereby submit my resignation effective immediately, September 30, 2019, as United States Representative of the 27th District of New York. Attached is the letter I submitted to Speaker of the United States House of Representatives," Collins wrote in a letter addressed to Cuomo and Pelosi.
New York Republican party chair Nick Langworthy is calling for a special election to be held immediately to ensure the residents of NY-27 are not without representation.
“As I have long said, I did not think Chris Collins would be on the ballot next November, however, his resignation now puts representation of this seat in Governor Cuomo’s hands. The people of the 27th district deserve to have speedy resolution that gives them a voice in Washington. I’m calling on the governor to act swiftly in calling a special election to fill this seat," Langworthy said in a prepared statement.
Niagara County GOP leader Rich Andres said he had a "gut feeling" that Collins' resignation was imminent, but he was not aware of a pending resignation when he last met with Collins in late July/early August.
Andres said if there's a special election it would likely come down to the GOP chairmen in eight counties to select the Republican candidate. Andres said the Niagara County GOP executive committee will have to meet and figure out who to support.
"We have to wait to see how this all plays out," Andres said.
He agreed with Langworthy's call for a special election, but noted the timeline for one is crucial.
Andres observed that a Democratic challenger would have an advantage if Cuomo decides to hold a special election during the Democratic presidential primary because there is no Republican primary occurring at the same time, meaning more Democratic-registered voters would be likely to turn out.
Niagara County Democratic leaders said they were not surprised by the Monday developments.
Democratic committee chair Jason Zona said right now he is focused on local legislative and municipal elections at the legislative and that starting Nov. 6 the committee will focus on the NY-27 seat.
Zona said he would like to have a special election so that "residents of NY-27 don't have to go without representation for another year."
Zachary Parker, chairman of the Lockport city Democratic committee, said "we all saw this coming."
"The case file the FBI made on him was pretty open ... It was a pretty open and shut case," he said.
Parker echoed Zona's statement saying that he wanted to focus on the local races before endorsing Nate McMurray, Collins' opponent in the 2018 election, or any other potential candidates on the Democratic side.
"We will consider our endorsement after this year," Parker said. "I want Lockport residents to worry about having a good mayor, a good council."
McMurray said the "real victims of Collins' crimes are the people of his district that he repeatedly lied to about his guilt."
"Collins and Republican party insiders robbed his constituents of the representation they need on important issues like the rising cost of healthcare, the opioid epidemic, and the fight for good paying jobs," McMurray said. "They all failed us, so I’m going to keep talking about the critical issues Western New Yorkers face every day, because that’s what public service should be about, working to make other people’s lives just a little bit better."
Up until Monday morning, it was not clear whether Collins would run in the 2020 election, since Collins refused to commit or rule it out. Despite Collins' lack of a decision, several Republicans already have announced their decision to pursue the party line in 2020, including state senators Rob Ortt and Chris Jacobs and family law attorney Beth Parlato.
Jacobs said in a Monday phone interview that Collins' resignation was long overdue, and that the main reason he decided to get into the primary race was his feeling that the 27th district was not being fully represented.
"I'm glad we can move forward," Jacobs said, adding that he believes a special election should be called "the sooner, the better."
Ortt issued a prepared statement Monday.
"It is vital that we continue to have a strong, conservative voice representing the residents of New York’s 27th Congressional District and elect a candidate who will defend President Trump’s agenda. I am the only candidate in this race who has proven that they are willing to do both. It is time that we send a battle-tested patriot to Washington who will stand up for our district, stand up to the party of impeachment, and push back against the radical socialists running our nation’s Democrat Party," Ortt's statement said.
Collins was indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. The indictment charged Collins and two others, including his son, Cameron Collins, with conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts. Cameron Collins is also set to change his plea this week.
In numerous interviews, Chris Collins proclaimed that he was innocent of the charges, entering a not guilty plea earlier in September.
Collins beat McMurray in a tight election in 2018 with less than a 2,000 vote lead.
Collins was first elected to Congress in 2012 after serving previously as the Erie County Executive.
