NEWFANE — Mario Fratto, candidate for the Republican ballot line in the 24th Congressional District race, addressed a crowd of about 70 people at a Second Amendment For Ever (SAFE) meeting Tuesday night at the Newfane Community Center.
While Fratto said he has submitted Republican designating petitions with 50% more signatures than the minimum needed, he asked the crowd to talk to their friends and family about him, because all those signatures will be challenged.
He said his campaign has raised more than $204,000, but that's spare change for Chris Jacobs, the incumbent whose 27th district became the 24th district with decennial redistricting. Jacobs could put “half a million” or even “a million” into his campaign at the drop of a hat, Fratto said.
Fratto, an attorney and businessman, appealed to the conservatives before him for a return to "traditional values," while knocking Jacobs as a RINO (Republican In Name Only) whose "bipartisan" voting record includes his vote to support establishment of the January 6 committee that's investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
About that vote, Fratto relayed to the crowd, “I said, ‘Because of you!’ You’re one of the Republicans that voted for it! Without you, we would’ve said it’s just Democrats! It was Pelosi! But you voted for it and you allowed the Democrats to say, ‘See, the Republicans agree with us too!’”
Other issues that Fratto referenced include local government rights, the need to stop depending on China, and more money for Americans living on the streets and less for incoming refugees.
Fratto, a self-declared America First, Pro-Trump candidate from Geneva (Ontario County), received the Genesee County Conservative Party’s endorsement of his candidacy and said he will be in the area every week to speak to voters in Niagara County.
Charles Smith, 84, a lifelong Niagara County resident, said he likes Fratto because they’re both constitutionalists.
“Once we give up the Second Amendment, and they come and take your guns, they’ll take a couple other amendments just to do that,” Smith said. “I don’t like the way the government is going. I spent a couple years in the Navy floating around the Mediterranean trying to protect this country from communists. We should’ve been floating around the Potomac. That’s where the communists are.”
The new, rural 24th Congressional District runs from Lewiston eastward along Lake Ontario, south around Rochester and then north to the U.S.-Canada border, coming to rest near Watertown.
