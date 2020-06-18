The endorsed Republican in the race to replace former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins in New York's 27th Congressional District is the subject of a voter fraud complaint that is being reviewed by the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
State Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, is facing allegations that he registered to vote in the Orchard Park District and voted from the newly registered address less than 30 days before he actually owned the home. The complaint alleges hat he filed primary residence documents that he lived within the 27th District before doing so.
“Our office received a complaint and we are reviewing it," said Kait Munro, a spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
The Jacobs' campaign released a statement describing the complaint as "nothing more than a desperate political stunt made by someone who is about to lose an election." He said he and his wife were under contract to purchase their home in Orchard Park on June 17, 2019 and closed on the home on Sept. 30, 2019.
"Desperate attacks by political opponents are not surprising – sadly they have become a standard part of politics," Jacobs said. "We are grateful to the thousands of volunteers and supporters who have helped put us in position for a victory on Tuesday and we are looking forward to getting to work for the people of Western New York.”
Nate McMurray, the endorsed Democrat Nate McMurray in the race, seized on the complaint as sufficient reason for Jacobs to end his candidacy.
“After so much corruption here in the 27th, we now have another endorsed Republican candidate who appears to be lying to the voters already," McMurray said. "He has high paid consultants. This was no accident. It’s fraud. The people of this district cannot afford another entitled and detached millionaire. He’s proving he’s nothing more than that, and he shouldn’t be in office."
Congressional candidate Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. also suggested that Jacobs should consider dropping out of the race.
“Chris Jacobs said Chris Collins would be ineffective due to the criminal investigation hanging over him," he said. "With a pending investigation by the Erie County District Attorney into potential criminal misconduct, Chris Jacobs should apply his own standard to himself. The district attorney will pass judgement upon Chris Jacobs, and so will voters in Tuesday's primary election."
