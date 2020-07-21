New York's 27th Congressional District will once again have a representative in Congress.
Chris Jacobs, a Republican, resigned his position as a state senator on Monday to be sworn into Congress on today.
A spokesperson for Jacobs confirmed that his swearing in ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the U.S. Capitol Building.
Jacobs beat former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray in a June 23 special election to fill the remainder of the congressional seat for the year.
"It has truly been an honor to serve the residents of the 60th Senate District. I will now continue to fight for our region's comeback in the Congress. Please note that my Senate Office will remain fully operational and staffed, if you have any needs you think we can help with please do not hesitate to call us. 716-854-8705," a post on Jacobs state senator page says.
Since last year, the district has been without representation after former U.S. Rep Chris Collins, R-Clarence, resigned the seat after pleading guilty to charges related to securities fraud and lying to the FBI. He has been sentenced to 26 months in prison.
Jacobs will be running against McMurray again in November for a full two-year term to the office.
