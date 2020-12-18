In years past, the Lockport Salvation Army was able to utilize the skills and labor of 100 volunteers a week during the busiest time of the year, Christmas.
However, because of COVID-19 safety guidelines dictating how many people can work within a closed space, it has come down to the Salvation Army’s own Advisory Board to do the packing and distributing of food for families that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.
Advisory Board chair Larry Eggert has been volunteering since even before he retired from the chief's post at Lockport Police Department.
“In my previous job, we did a lot of work with the Salvation Army,” Eggert said. “When the opportunity came up to be on the board – I was still working – I jumped at it.”
Earlier this week, in the presently unused dining room at the Salvation Army center, Eggert packed boxes full of food for the organization's Christmas assistance program for low-income families. He was one of three people doing the work that, in years past, was taken on by a room full of volunteers.
“Because of the Covid issue, the Salvation Army is being very careful with who they let in, so, we’re it," Eggert said.
In "normal" times, Salvation Army Major Jose Santiago said, scores of volunteers have a hand in operation of the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Soup Kitchen and the Salvation Army food pantry, as well as center maintenance. In Covid time, upkeep duties have fallen to the Salvation Army's small staff and the Advisory Board.
“It is because of people like Larry Eggert and so many others in the community that we’re able to do this,” Santiago said. “Without them, it would not be.”
The Christmas assistance program is a vital outreach in Lockport, and one that the Advisory Board members support wholeheartedly, according to Eggert.
"The goal is to give people a lift for the holidays. By packing all these boxes, it gives (recipients) the feeling that the community actually cares about them,” he said. “I think everybody here is motivated by a desire to help people, as simple as that might sound. We’ve got 24 people on the board and they’re all different people. We’ve got lawyers, business people, people in the medical field. Everyone just wants to jump in and give a hand.”
EVERY PENNY COUNTS
The Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen is in its 37th year of operation in Lockport and the annual community fund drive to sustain it for another year is cruising toward the finish line at a pretty good clip.
As of the close of business Wednesday, the total raised stood at $48,205, leaving the fund with seven days to receive another $17,000.
The goal set by the Lockport Salvation Army, which houses and runs the soup kitchen, is $65,000. The drive ends formally on Christmas Eve.
To contribute:
— Clip the fund gift form published by the Union-Sun & Journal and either drop off your donation and the gift form at the Salvation Army office or mail it to: Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094. Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line, to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations.
— Visit The Salvation Army – Lockport’s website at http://empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/lockport and click the “donate now” button on the top right corner of the page.
