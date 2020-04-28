Lockkeeper Coffee House celebrated its first Christmas this past year, but it wasn't ready to stop giving. Soon after the holiday, owner-operator Stacey Sonnelitter started making plans for Christmas in July to connect students in need of clothing and shoes with generous families, businesses and individuals.
Then coronavirus hit.
Suddenly the disparities between haves and have-nots in the community seemed very pronounced, and Sonneliter decided July was too late for people in need. Thus, "Christmas in Corona" was born.
"We have a Christmas tree up and we have a chalkboard, too," Sonnelitter said.
The tree is for children, she explained.
"Kids clothing, kids summer items, kids shoes. ... there's all these people who will give for Christmas time, kids have a lot of sweaters and things. We wanted to have something during the summer, so kids can get the important summer things, too."
The chalkboard "is more for adults. Like, somebody needs a toaster and somebody has an extra toaster," Sonnelitter said.
The tree inside Lockkeeper Coffee House is being decorated with tags. Each one will indicate a certain child's clothing and shoe sizes, as well as favorite colors or characters that they enjoy.
Sonnelitter is encouraging families to mail or email the information along with a phone number, home address and first name of the child, which will be kept confidential.
Those interested in fulfilling a wish can come to the cafe and get tags, or have tags mailed to them.
"We all are experiencing in some ways the best of times and in other ways the worst of times," Sonnelitter wrote in a note to the Union-Sun & Journal. "With this, there are likely families who have never had to ask for help before now finding themselves in need."
Lockkeeper Coffee House is open for take-out service only. The sounds of latte being made and the smell of coffee are in the air, but no one except Sonnelitter can savor them now. Even though her shop has been open only for a brief period, she felt the call to help the community that she's known her whole life.
"They've been good to us," she said, "but also, we just have a lot of space that we can't use right now, so I think it's just right to use it for something else that has a future."
To obtain giving tags, visit Lockkeeper Coffee House at 272 East Ave., or send an email to thelockkeepercafe@gmail.com.
