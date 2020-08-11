The anti-racism group Citizens for Change - Lockport will host a public forum Saturday to elicit thoughts on the question, “What does racial injustice feel like and look like, to you, specifically in the Lockport City School District?” A speakers' panel includes a teacher and a teacher’s aide from the district, as well as other education professionals.
The gathering will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Widewaters marina, 767 Market St.
Citizens for Change organizer Bethany Patterson said there’s no such thing as a dumb question and it's her feeling that education and awareness will win the war against bigotry.
“I think people want to ask questions, but they don’t want to seem offensive, so we want to make (the forum) something comfortable,” Patterson said. “Not formal where you have to sit and listen and feel like you can’t share your opinion.”
According to Patterson, the aim of the forum is not to shut down the feelings and opinions of those who attend.
“Really, I think the learning has to be a big part of this in order for change to start happening,” she said.
Patterson anticipates people from a range of demographic groups — older and younger, Black and white — will come to the forum, but she's worried that young Black men will not turn out.
“From what I’ve heard from them, they feel no one cares any more, so what’s the point?” Patterson said. “They just want to live their life and not be in the spotlight.”
Young Black men are not the only ones who don’t want the attention. Patterson said she's keeping the names of the speakers to herself until after the forum, because the speakers are concerned about pushback, particularly those who work for the Lockport school district.
“I don’t want anyone to feel like they’ve been put on the spot," she said. "This is a community a lot of us grew up in and we’re still here. I want people to just come and listen, and to see that things are different outside their own home. The kids that they play sports with, these children’s lives are very different compared to theirs. I think if they could just come with an open heart and open ears, and listening first, we’re open to any questions. I don’t think there’s any right or wrong question. I think the only way we’ll know is if you ask.”
“I want to make clear the people speaking are not experts on race, they don’t hold all the knowledge. But they’re definitely experts on how they’re made to feel in their life,” Patterson added.
