Bethany Patterson said she was invited to run for 2nd Ward alderwoman for the Common Council by Mayor Michelle Roman, noting that many women do not enter politics unless they are asked.
A Democrat running a platform of community, family, change and service for the youth, the 27-year-old mother of one encourages residents in the 2nd Ward to vote across party lines, as she herself has done.
“I do believe there’s power in numbers, but I also believe there is power in representation, and one way to have that is to run for a political office,” Patterson said. “I thought about it, and said, ‘Why not, what do I have to lose?’ ”
Patterson said she’s ready for any pushback her nomination may create, having spent the last year involved in the politics of race as one of the founders of Citizens for Change, a group that advocates for racial justice through conversation between citizens.
“Citizens for Change has given me an idea of how to lead a platform, and how to really bring people together,” she said. “Race is something I think I will be fighting my whole life. I don’t necessarily want it to be the focus of my campaign, but I think these are natural conversations that will come if I am elected to office.”
Being a native of the ward she’s running for, she knows her potential constituents. They include residential homes, not necessarily renters “who are coming in and out.”
“These are people who have established roots here and want to stay,” she said. “How I grew up in Lockport, all I’ve known my whole life here is just different families. There are a lot of strong roots families here in Lockport.”
At the same time, Patterson said that not only is she from a diverse background, but because of that she can see things from a diverse viewpoint. That’s a skill she wants to take with her into the council.
“Because someone may be different, that’s certainly not ever going to get in my way of ever wanting to help them,” she said
Patterson believes that the role for an elected official is to be a listener of the people he or she is representing.
“I think one of my great skills is listening, I’m here to listen and hear what people have to say of changes they want done, and I’m confident that I am the voice to bring change,” she said. “Whether it be, ‘Our streets need to be better lighted!’ Or they have an issue where there’s a lot potholes on their end of the street. Simple things like this, but just returning a phone call means a lot to people – that shows people you actually care.”
One of the biggest challenges she has in front of her is getting services for the youth back in the budget.
“I want to point that out, because right now there is no youth funding in Lockport,” Patterson said. “The summer youth programs won’t be happening because it’s not in the budget.”
“These are crucial programs! Kids are hungry at lunch time, and these programs programs provide food for kids and a safe place. … Something as simple as a youth program is really not affecting people’s pockets, however it may be portrayed, and I think it’s really important. Part of being a community is helping everyone in the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.