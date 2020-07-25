For many Americans, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of the police was a moment they felt cannot happen again, and it underscored the need to start fighting for equality.
Bethany Patterson is one such American who felt enough is enough.
"We've been silent for far too long," Patterson, who has an African American father and a white mother, said.
Patterson and Sharon Voelker are organizing a meeting for a new community group called Citizens for Change. The group's first meeting is being held 11 a.m. today at Outwater Park, near the rose gardens.
Patterson said she would like to tackle diversity in the Lockport City School District in terms of staffing and curriculum.
Some of the speakers at the Saturday meeting will include Voelker and Patterson as well as Trustee Renee Cheatham.
The meeting will focus on allowing people to share their concerns about racial issues locally and figuring out who can help in different ways, such as who wants to do research or find data.
At some point, Patterson would like to write some sort of letter to the Lockport Board of Education about curriculum and staffing. The group would branch out to addressing inequality in city staffing as well.
Mayor Michelle Roman welcomed the group's formation saying it's better for society when more people become engaged and get information and knowledge to spread.
