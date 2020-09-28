Citizens for Change is an anti-racism group based in Lockport that was formed shortly after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by suffocation in Minneapolis by a police officer.
Since June, the group has held panels filled with members of the community speaking out against racism and the fear that it has allowed to leak into the speakers’ lives.
“These are people who have lived in Lockport, lived in our community,” said Connor Abbott who has been attending the panels. “The things they have to say, and the things that they’ve experienced is pretty awful. I mean, you talk about the Lockport community, and how close knit we are, and they feel like outsiders.”
Abbott graduated from Lockport High School in 2011, lived in Lockport his entire life, and said that for a long time, he was blind to the systemic racism of a place he knows and loves, but now that his eyes have been opened, he’s willing to try and do something that will end it.
“I have seen it, I’ve seen racism first hand, I’ve seen my friends' experience it, I’ve been with my friends when they experienced it,” he said. “But it was kind of like a few isolated events in my life and to listen to a gentlemen, who works as a guidance counselor at Starpoint … say every time he leaves his house that people are just afraid of him … the kids are afraid of him just because he’s a large Black man? If I were to go to my job … and they inherently feared me just because of the way that I look? It wouldn’t just make my job harder to do, it would demoralize me.”
Abbott said that racism is a widespread issue.
“It’s not just here,” he said. “Not just in a small community, it’s all over the country.
Teria Young, vice president of the Lockport High school PTA, is also involved with the group. She said she’d like to contribute her knowledge and experience in the educational system to bring about real change.
“I work within the educational field because that’s where God directed me,” she said. “To me that is the greatest impact, because we’re sending out future lawyers, teachers and doctors and police officers. If we educate them here, they can educate their children and everybody else that is around them.”
“We are going to be OK leaving the world in the hands of our children, because they don’t think like us at all,” she said. “They demand you to be a man of your word or they don’t listen, and I like that about that new generation. They are making us be better adults. They demand we be the example and change.”
At the forefront of the fight is Bethany Patterson, co-founder of the group.
“The mission statement and group’s purpose is that this is a group of citizens working together to create a community where systematic racism and classism will hopefully no longer exist,” she said. “We believe there’s only one race, and that’s the human race. We believe every human has the right to be treated equally, fairly with dignity, regardless of ethnicity or socioeconomic status. And we also believe as citizens of the community of Lockport, New York, we can work together effectively to break down the barriers of racial discrimination, to promote unity among all.”
Patterson said some goals for the group are to have African-American teachers and police officers in the city’s departments. She said there are instances where African-American applicants are being denied even a chance to interview for these professions, and the hiring process is skewed against people of color, especially African-American men.
“Since Lockport is a small community, a lot of issues are overlooked, or brushed aside, and I don’t think anyone has challenged the city operates,” she said. “In times of the past where they’re been racism or people just being prejudiced against each other, I think people just brush it aside and say that doesn’t happen here, but there’s so many untold stories in the Lockport community that people need to hear.”
