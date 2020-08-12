City and LPD want to hear from you

JOHN D'ONOFRIO/STAFFA decorated tree at Outwater Park awaits the curious eyes of youths in the “I Spy” game, sponsored by the Lockport Youth & Recreation Committee. Outwater and other city parks will serve as the sites for upcoming “community forums,” sponsored by the city, the Lockport Police Department and the 10-member Lockport Subcommittee on Police Policy Review, headed up by Mayor Michelle Roman.