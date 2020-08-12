City and LPD want to hear from you

The city and Lockport Police Department want to discuss policing policies and they'd like hear comments directly from you, so they're doing it in person.
Beginning next week, Lockport's Subcommittee on Police Policy Review will be holding community forums in a variety of neighborhood parks, it was announced at this week's viral Police Board meeting at City Hall by Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott.
The newly-formed subcommittee of 12 members, led by Mayor Michelle Roman, is charged with reviewing policing policies with local citizens, city government and the LPD.
The goal of the forums is to gain direct feedback from the community, officials said.
Community forums are scheduled throughout the city over the next several weeks as follows:
• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday — Rogers Park.
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 — Grossi Park
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 — Dolan Park
• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 — Children’s Park (Transit & Lincoln)
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 — William Street Park
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 — Outwater Park
• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Kibler Park
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 — Willow Park.
Additionally, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said that a survey is being created, “that will help continue the conversation and update policies that will impact the culture and build trust and positive relationships within the department, its officers, and with the community at large.”
Mayor Roman said the subcommittee’s goal is to have a recommendation to present by the end of September or early in October for public input and review.
The group plans to then present a recommendation to the Police Board and Common Council later in October or early in November.
The Subcommittee on Police Policy Review was formed after state legislation was passed earlier this year requiring local governments with police departments to form a review of policing policies with the community, legislative body, and police by November, 2020, and have it take effect by April 1 of next year.
Members of the committee include Mayor Roman and Police Chief Abbott, as well LPD patrolman Kevin S. Lucinski, president of the Hickory Club Police Benevolent Association; officer Tricia Vosburgh, assistant city attorney Jason Cafarella, Police Board commissioners Flora Hawkins and Cheryl Brown, aldermen Kelly Van De Mark and Ellen Schratz, LPD Community Policing Aide Mark Sanders and Felecia Grooms.
