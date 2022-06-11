Summer fun is on its way as both the city and the Town of Lockport gear up activities for kids and families once school ends.
LaShonda McKenzie, one of the organizers of the city's youth recreation program, said the main goal of the program being offered at Altro (Willow) Park, Dolan Park and Outwater Park this summer is to get kids out from in front of computer screens and back outside doing things that they used to do.
Starting June 27, every child is invited to show up between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at one of the three parks all summer long until Aug. 8.
McKenzie said there will be arts and crafts, games like softball, basketball, field games and board games. Field trips will include bowling and movies, as well as the use of the community pool.
“We’re trying to get things back – after Covid – and figure out the new normal,” McKenzie said.
For McKenzie, a special education teacher at Cheektowaga schools, being able to continue her work in the summer is something she looks forward to. She has been in the program for 10 years, she said and is surprised how fast the time went by.
McKenzie also noted that there will be free breakfast and lunch given to the children in the parks, regardless of age or participation. Benjamin Bunker, the Niagara County Youth Board director, confirmed that the meals will be run over in coolers by his crew and then dispensed to the kids in the parks.
“We’ve got more help from the county for the seasonal summer youth employees, which is good,” Luke Kantor, chairman of the City’s Youth Board, said. “That’ll help out with getting staff set, and we’re looking at supplies. We’re reaching out to any local groups to see if they can donate any equipment or supplies or monetary donations.”
Kristina Tracz, secretary for the Town of Lockport’s recreation committee, said that while there is no summer program in the town, because of lack of staff, Day Road Park is still open and there will be days of recreation, including Community Day on July 17 between 1 and 3 p.m. at town hall.
“There will be hot dogs, chips, pop and ice cream,” Tracz said. “A bounce house. The volunteer fire company will be there, and the K-9 unit which will give a demonstration. All of it is free.”
A movie night will also be held in Day Road Park on June 24 where kids of all ages can watch “Clifford, the Big, Red Dog” at 7 p.m. on an inflatable screen set up near the gazebo in Day Road Park. Lawn chairs and blankets are suggested and free refreshments will be available. The second movie won’t be until Aug. 12 when “Boss Baby: Family Business” will be shown.
Tracz also noted that YMCA Fitness in the Parks Day Park program will be offered on Tuesday for family walk at 5:30 p.m. followed by family yoga at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday will offer Zumba classes at 10 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. and Thursday Yoga (mat required) at 6:30 p.m..
For those who cannot wait to get together this summer, on June 13 at Day Road Park between 6 and 8 p.m. the Barge Canal Optimist Club will be hosting a Bicycle Safety Rodeo. The fun event will feature an obstacle course for young bicyclists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.