The City of Lockport has filed its appeal of an arbitration ruling that compels the city to increase minimum shift manning at Lockport Fire Department to nine men from six.
In the appeal filed Monday, Bryan Goldberger, the city's outside counsel, called arbitrator Michael Lewandowski's opinion and award "totally irrational," arguing that there are a few reasons why the city should not be forced to increase LFD's minimum manning.
Goldberger argues that the city did not violate its contract with Lockport Professional Firefighters Association because its elimination of one ambulance and then elimination of LFD ambulance service in 2014 is a change in "apparatus or other relevant circumstance."
In addition, Goldberger argues that the remedy imposed by Lewandowski is "violative of strong public policy" and the city's reason for reducing staffing in 2014 — fiscal distress — should be taken into consideration.
"Mr. Lewandowski's Opinion and Award violates public policy because Article 19, Section 12, does not contain an explicit, unambiguous, and comprehensive waiver of the employer's right to reduce staffing levels for economic reasons," Goldberger wrote.
Michael Barnwell, president of Lockport Professional Firefighters Association, declined to comment on the city's appeal.
City Attorney Allen Miskell, while noting "it's always difficult to overturn an arbitration award," said Goldberger raised some thoughtful issues in the appeal.
"One is economic. If you take the position that the city can't respond to economic circumstances, if you take it to the extreme, that means we could never adjust the complement of firefighters," Miskell said. "It would mean that we could never reorganize the fire department under any circumstances 100 years from now and I'm sure that is not the intent."
LPFA now has the opportunity to respond to the appeal and there are several different possible outcomes after that in state Supreme Court, according to Miskell. The court could seek further testimony, or affirm, modify or vacate the arbitrator's award.
In 2014, then-mayor Anne McCaffrey's administration ordered LFD's ambulance service shut down amid the city's fiscal crisis and cut the department's minimum staffing level from nine to six firefighters per shift. LPFA sued to restore the staffing level to nine per shift, and after an administrative law judge ruled against the city, it was determined that the city and the union had to negotiate the staffing issue, which they did by seeking arbitration.
Earlier this year, Lewandowksi ruled that the city had violated the union's contract by unilaterally reducing LFD's minimum manning, finding that residents would be safer with higher staffing levels. To comply with nine-man staffing, several city officials said, the city would have to hire 12 more firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.