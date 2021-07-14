City asks for public's online input on zoning updates

The staff of Barton & Loguidice, an engineering and planning firm working with the City of Lockport, said the best thing for ordinary citizens to do in regard to the multi-year project to update the City of Lockport’s Comprehensive Plan & Zoning Code is to interact on the website.
After giving a summary of what the project entailed, staff advised residents to fill up the “Ideas Wall” which acts almost like a Facebook post in which identity is kept secret, but posts on the Ideas Wall can be reacted to and commented on by other residents.
Topics for discussion include: Canal & Downtown, Economic Development, Neighborhoods, Infrastructure, Parks & Recreation and Sense of Community.
According to John Steinmetz, a senior managing community planner for Barton & Loguidice, a comprehensive plan provides for the health, safety and welfare for the public.
“You can really cover a broad range of topics in a comprehensive plan,” Steinmetz said, noting that public safety and services like healthcare will be touched, but also topics of community and neighborhood character can be addressed.
Heather Hilderbrandt, a self-professed “obnoxious” activist who has been advocating for zoning changes for five years, also challenges residents to take part in the input process as zoning is the building blocks in making a thriving city.
“I’ve been monitoring the ‘Idea Wall’ and not many people have been using this, and I’ve been writing academic essays on it,” Hilderbrandt said and laughed. “So, if you go on it, that’s all me.”
Hilderbrandt noted that most citizens only want to know if the measure could affect their taxes or if their potholes will be filled. Any other improvements are not taken into consideration.
Giving a short history lesson, Hilderbrandt said that many municipalities had their comprehensive plans changed in the 1950s. At that time there was a push to “modernize” in which industrial, commercial and residential zones were placed into their own pockets in the city.
“Have you ever noticed that there are just vast areas of housing but no businesses in them?” she asked. “Or you go to a commercial district and there’s no houses? No multi-use. The '50s installed that and it caused a great deal of sprawl which spread out our community and made it impossible to do anything without a car.”
Hilderbrandt also noted that the downtown also suffered because people no longer lived there. She said that the foundation the city is built on is broken.
In the end, though, it’s the people who have to push for their city.
“I’m not a policy person. I don’t know all the engineering or the terms. I know concepts and that’s what people understand and I think that’s important,” Hilderbrandt said. “The key to getting people on their level, to basic concepts.”
“The first thing I tell everybody is, ‘Did you know in downtown, you can’t have a residence above your own store? Isn’t that stupid?’,” she continued. “ ‘Did you know you have to have a mandatory certain amount of parking for every bit of square-foot that you have? Gee, isn’t that stupid?’ That’s why Walnut Street is all parking.”
Interested parties may view the online meeting in its entirety at https://bartonloguidice.mysocialpinpoint.com/city-of-lockport under the public input button. Parties may also interact with the “Ideas Wall” at that address.
Also, Hilderbrandt runs a Facebook group called Unlock Lockport, where she encourages people to join to learn more about how they can can help make Lockport work again.
“We very heavily discourage the ranters of 'I hate this city!' for pages and pages and not saying anything constructive,” she said.
