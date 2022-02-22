City assessment notices are going out next week

As part of the City of Lockport's assessment equity improvement project, new preliminary full value assessments will be mailed to all property owners in the city beginning March 1, Assessor Tracy A. Farrell announced.
Instruction will be included with each New York State Disclosure Notice indicating the procedure for requesting an informal review, how to obtain forms and where to get information.
Farrell encouraged property owners to focus on the full market value estimate. Those who don't agree with the estimate and can offer proof that it should be changed can file for an informal review.
Information regarding property assessments, inventory data and sale information will be available after March 1 at https://cityoflockport.prosgar.com
The information will also be available at Lockport Public Library from March 2 through March 31.
Videos providing instruction on the development of the new preliminary assessed values, and how to navigate the informal review process, will be available online at https://cityoflockport.prosgar.com after March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.