City attorney: 'Conflicting' reports on claim of computer use by ex-finance chief

Following a review of what he described as “conflicting” reports from employees inside city hall, City Attorney David Haylett said Wednesday he could not substantiate a claim that ex-Finance Director Scott Schrader used a city computer before being asked to leave the treasurer’s office by a pair of police officers last week.
Haylett said the officers were sent to the treasurer’s office on Jan. 22 following reports from two different city employees who said Schrader was in the building. Haylett said the employee accounts differed as to whether Schrader was on a computer inside the office during his visit.
“He has every right to be in city hall, but if you’re not an employee of the city, I don’t think you should be on a city computer. I don’t know if he was. I got a report he was. I got a report he wasn’t, so I don’t know,” Haylett said.
Haylett noted that Schrader has been allowed to return to city hall as he did on Wednesday when the ex-finance director came to the building to pay his water bill.
“As far as I’m concerned, at this point, he’s welcome to city hall. He was here (Wednesday) paying his water bill. It’s not like he’s not allowed in here,” Haylett added.
The Union-Sun & Journal reported last week that the corporation counsel’s office, under the direction of deputy city attorney Jason Cafarella, sent police officers to the treasurer’s office after city employees told Cafarella they saw Schrader behind a counter and at a computer.
Schrader, who resigned his post at the end of December, said he visited Treasurer Sue Mawhiney’s office because he wanted help straightening out a paycheck issue that he said involved accumulated vacation time for which he was not compensated.
Both Schrader and Mawhiney, the only firsthand witness to have been interviewed by the US&J, denied Schrader was on a computer while inside the office.
Mayor Michelle Roman said city employees reported that they saw Schrader “by” a computer, but she could not say they saw him “at” a computer. Roman said there is surveillance cameras on the second floor, but not inside the office.
“He was in the office and near the treasurer’s computer,” Roman said.
An incident report containing a narrative from police Lt. Anthony D. Pittman reveals more details about the Jan. 22 incident.
According to the report, Pittman received a phone call at 11 a.m. from Police Chief Steven Abbott who was told by the corporation counsel’s office that Schrader was in the treasurer’s office and that the city attorney’s office wanted Schrader to leave.
The report indicates that Pittman went to the second floor of city hall and found Schrader in the treasurer’s office talking with staff. In his report, Pittman said he informed Schrader that he was directed to escort him out.
In response, Schrader told Pittman “this was a violation of his civil rights,” and that he would “have to arrest him to gain his compliance,” the report indicates.
After the brief encounter with Pittman, Schrader went to the payroll office and then told Pittman it was not his fault and he would leave the building.
Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott took issue with Schrader’s telling the newspaper last week he felt “accosted” during the encounter at city hall.
Abbott said he told Schrader that he “didn’t appreciate his choice of words for those officers when they did their job.”
“They were courteous. They were professional. There was no accosting. They were doing the right thing,” Abbott said.
Abbott showed body camera footage, which lasted six minutes and eight seconds, to a US&J reporter on Monday. At no point during the video did officers get physical with Schrader or raise their voices to him.
Abbott said if an officer was in the wrong, he would certainly address it.
“This is not one of those occasions. If anything they were overly nice. Once you’re directed by the corporation counsel that the person is not supposed to be in the building, they are not supposed to be in the building at that point,” Abbott said.
On Tuesday, Schrader clarified his “accosted” comment, saying he was directing it at members of the Roman administration, not the officers who were involved.
“I think it was directed at the wrong parties,” Schrader said. “Or at least it was taken that way. The officer behaved professionally. They were great. They were fine.”
Schrader said he did apologize to Abbott when the police chief asked him about the comment.
“It was directed at the administration of the city ... to have the officers show up was inappropriate,” Schrader said.
Mawhiney said previously that it was normal for someone like Schrader to come discuss a payroll issue with her.
Both Roman and Cafarella said Schrader should have had his payroll issue addressed by a staff member from human resources, the mayor’s office or the corporation counsel’s office.
