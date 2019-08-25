Sixteen homes and 16 vacant lots will be up for grabs in the city's annual tax closure auction at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1 Locks Plaza.
Among the home listings are three two-family homes and 13 single-family homes, including several that date back to 1850.
Home inspections will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.
Buyers will be required to pay 30 percent of the bid amount or $1,000 — whichever is greater — to City Treasurer Sue Mawhiney within 30 minutes of the sale, unless the bid is below $1,000, in which case the buyer will have to pay the full amount.
For more information, visit AuctionInternational.com.
