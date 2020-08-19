LOCKPORT — Ooops.
A clerical error by the city's Corporation Council last year resulted in the city losing up to a couple of thousand dollars in bed tax revenue that was supposed to be geared toward the Discover Niagara Shuttle.
On Wednesday, the Common Council voted unanimously to allow the city to collect the correct amount — one percent of the city's already approved 5% bed tax for the Niagara Shuttle Bus.
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said the bed tax was amended last year. Five percent of those revenues was supposed to be earmarked for Discover Niagara Shuttle, but the numbers were entered incorrectly in the necessary paperwork and only 4 percent was collected.
Mayor Roman said the amount of lost revenue by the city is between a low of a few hundreds of dollars and a high of a few thousand.
She credited Lockport City Treasurer Sue Mawhiney with discovering the clerical error.
The Discover Niagara Shuttle operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Two shuttles operate continuously between Youngstown and Niagara Falls.
In other matters approved by the Common Council on Wednesday:
• A special use permit for 1149 Lincoln Ave. (corner of Lincoln Avenue and Davison Road) as a medical office. A public hearing that preceded the vote generated no comments. Lockport adult and pediatric specialist Dr. Christopher E. Beney, MD PC, plans to convert the former Crafts & Creations business building, now vacant, into his new medical office. Work could be completed by the end of this year, he said.
• Appointed Anna M. Mauri of Coolidge Avenue to the city's Board of Ethics.
• Directed Lockport Fire Chief Pat Brady to accept a federal FEMA grant in the amount of $96,468.35 toward the purchase of three new defibrillator monitors to replace three aging ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.