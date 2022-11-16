The Lockport Common Council will be voting on the 2023 city budget at 6:30 p.m. tonight at City Hall.
The tax rate for residents will be $11.37 per $1,000 assessed value of their property if the budget is passed. For 2022, that number was $18.86 per $1,000 assessed value of property.
City officials said last month that the city tax rate would be roughly 40% lower due to the citywide revaluation project that was wrapped up earlier this year.
Mayor Michelle Roman’s recommended budget held a city levy $13,374,596. Council members were able to cut almost $100,000 from that, resulting in a 1.31% city level growth from 2022. The assessed value of the city is approximately $1.16 billion, a 68% growth from 2022.
Water rates rose from 2022 which charged residents $15.45 minimum rate with $3.86 per 100 cubic feet for the first 50,000 cu. ft., $3.61 per 100 cu. ft. for the next 100,000 cu. ft and $3.30 per 100 cu. ft for over 150,000 cu. ft.
Proposed water rates for 2023 are $15.76 as a minimum rate, $3.94 per 100 cu. ft for the first 50,000 cu. ft., $3.68 for the next 100,000 cu. ft. and $3.37 per 100 cu. ft. for over 150,000 cu. ft.
Sewer rates also rose from $16.63 per month and $2.55 per 100 cu.ft to $16.96 per month and $2.60 per 100 cu. ft.
There were no changes in refuse rates for residents. The rates are as followes: $149.05 per year with a 35-gallon refuse cart, $178.20 per year for a 64-gallon refuse cart, $204.05 per year for a 96-gallon refuse cart, $183.70 per year for two 35-gallon refuse carts, $228.80 per year for two 64-gallon refuse carts, $269.50 per year for two 96-gallon refuse carts, $324.50 per year for three 96-gallon refuse carts and $379.50 per year for four 96-gallon refuse carts.
According to Common Council Paul Beakman, most cuts were made to salaries, with notably from four positions which could start work on July 1, rather than Jan. 1.
Beakman said that the council did an excellent job, but noted that $85,000 was cut from the fire department, which had asked for new locker rooms and showers for it station.
While Beakman said that he believed the funds for the station will be approved at a later date, he also felt the fire department had been “politicized” and “vilified.”
“These men and women are here to keep us safe,” he said. “And they could possibly save our lives.”
5th Ward Alderwoman Kristin Barnard said, however, that the board’s decision, which included Beakman, was not against firefighters at all.
Instead, she stated that the LFD would have to go through the normal channels for funding, send out for bids and have estimates for the Common Council at a later dates.
“I do not want to be portrayed as being political or hating firefighters,” Barnard said. “It’s just we need definitive answers and definitive material.”
