The Common Council will conduct the annual city budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday as originally scheduled.
However, the council's vote on adopting a $24.6 million spending plan for 2021 has been rescheduled for Nov. 24. The council will hold a special (off-cycle) meeting, council president Mark Devine, 3rd Ward alderman, announced on Thursday.
Devine said the six days between the public hearing and the special meeting will give the aldermen more time to consider any comments or concerns expressed by residents during the public hearing. The budget vote was originally scheduled to immediately follow the hearing.
The tentative 2021 city budget is posted at lockportny.gov.
The spending plan drives a 1.58% increase in the property tax rate, bringing the rate up to $18.96 per $1,000 of assessed value. The 2020 tax rate is $18.67.
The tentative budget projects about $500,000 less spending in 2021 than this year.
