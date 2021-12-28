Former City Clerk Richelle Pasceri may be one step closer to her old job as 4th Judicial Department Appellate Division upheld the decision by the state’s Supreme Court that her firing be arbitrated.
Mayor Michelle Roman fired Pasceri in April of 2020, but declined to comment on the reason behind the termination at that time.
Since that time, Roman’s administration has been embroiled in legal proceedings trying to ascertain whether the City Clerk position can be a part of the city department head union and therefore if the job can be terminated by the mayor.
Roman was not available for comment but Deputy City Attorney Jason Cafarella did speak to the US&J by phone Tuesday. He said that the City Charter, a sort of constitution for the City of Lockport, held language saying how a mayor can remove a clerk once a clerk has been appointed.
Another document, the latest collective bargaining agreement between the union and the city, does cite the City Clerk as a member.
“I’m disappointed by the decision of the appeals court,” Cafarella said. “We had felt that the city charter provides us with very direct guidance and rules relative to these issues. I understand the appeals court disagrees and the city will follow the court’s order.”
Cafarella said that because the issue regards pending litigation and personnel, he could not comment on matters of the case, but was able to give a timeline on the legal battle.
“The mayor originally terminated Ms. Pasceri for cause,” he said. “Afterward, the union had filed what’s called a demand for arbitration with the Public Employees Relations Board, demanding that the issue of the termination of employment be determined by an arbitrator.”
Cafarella said the legal battle continued when the city filed a petition which was heard in state court.
“The city, in return, filed a petition to stay arbitration, which says that there is no ability for there to be an arbitrator to decide this issue because the city charter provides the mechanism and the rules for mayors to take employment action regarding an appointed officer,” he said. “That petition, the judge denied at the trial level and the city appealed.”
That was the situation until the latest ruling by the appellate court on Dec. 23 to uphold the original court’s ruling.
Cafarella would not speculate as to what could come as a result of the arbitration ordered by the court.
Pasceri’s attorney, Joseph E. Giroux, could not be contacted for comment as of the writing of this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.