City clerk's employment contract held back

A vote on newly hired City Clerk Paul Oates' employment contract has been pulled from the Common Council's Wednesday meeting agenda.
In April, Mayor Michelle Roman officially terminated former City Clerk Richelle Pasceri, who was subsequently replaced by Oates.
Although the city clerk is a mayoral appointee, there is currently a legal dispute whether the city clerk is rightfully a member of the City of Lockport Department Head Association. That union's 2018 contract with the city lists the city clerk as a member. The union has grieved Pasceri's dismissal and asked an arbitrator to restore Pasceri to the post with full pay and benefits, and grant her back pay from the time she was let go.
The city's legal team has consistently argued that the city clerk can't be in a union, and also that the mayor has the authority to fire the city clerk. They have filed to stop the arbitration, arguing that since the city clerk can't be a member of the union, Pasceri cannot grieve her dismissal.
Deputy city attorney Jason Cafarella said the case has been assigned to a new judge and the next court date is Aug. 26.
Alderman-at-large Ellen Schratz, who sponsored the resolution regarding a contract for Oates, said on Tuesday that she pulled the resolution because of concerns that her Council colleagues expressed about the unsettled legal issue.
Roman said she has been told the council does not want to vote on a contract for Oates until the issue is resolved. She added that Oates is being paid the salary listed in a draft contract, $55,000, and the city is paying 85% of the cost of his health insurance.
Oates told the Union-Sun & Journal that he is OK with the council delaying approval of his contract.
"I have work to do and I'll be here tomorrow morning ... I'm really not concerned," he said.
City attorney Laura Miskell Benedict observed that delaying a vote on Oates' contract until the legal issue is resolved might not be possible.
"Litigation could go on for years, so it seems that it's something that is going to have to be voted on at some point prior to any resolution on the litigation," she said.
