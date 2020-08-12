City officials discussed the possibility of calling for a “State of Emergency” to expedite needed emergency repairs to pumps at the city's Water Filtration Plant on Summit Street.
At Wednesday's Common Council meeting at city hall, Mayor Michelle Roman, city department heads and members of the council were told about a serious situation that has occurred this week at the water plant.
Consultant Mike Marino of Nussbaumer & Clark Engineering told the council that the No. 1 pump — the main pump — in a five-pump system designed to distribute water throughout the city has broken down. The city contracts with N&C for engineering services.
“Last night they started having issues with pump No. 1 then in the process of working on that, there were a couple of power outages in the city and pump one essentially went out of service and the plant staff had to switch over to other pumps,” Marino said.
Marino said an obstacle moving forward is that the pump is located about 50 feet below the ground
“We believe the motor is damaged and unfortunately, we can't tell until we pull it out of the ground. It's very likely that the pump will need to be either rebuilt or replaced,” Marino said.
Early estimates on the cost to replace the pump with a new one are between the $150,000 and $200,000 range, but city officials said if it's possible to rebuild the damaged pumps at less cost, then that's an obvious course the city would consider.
Mayor Roman stressed that clean, safe drinking water is currently being displaced to residents throughout the city at this time and that the city's Fire Department is ready to handle any emergency situation despite the damage and extensive work that may be needed.
“No matter what, our fire department would be prepared. Our fire protection would not be compromised,” Mayor Roman said.
The city recently completed a $6.5 million project to replace a two-mile section of its raw water line that was built in 1907, carrying water from North Tonawanda to the city's water treatment plant on Summit Street.
Alderman Luke Kantor said repairs to the city's largest “workhorse pump” are necessary as soon as possible.
“It's essential,” he said. “We need it. People need drinking water. I know the mayor mentioned that if the pump was to go down, we'd still have adequate fire response. We'll look at it first, as well as other pumps.”
A similar “state of emergency” move was made regarding emergency repairs to a leak in the city's water line a few years ago under the administration of then Mayor Ann McCaffrey, which allowed for more flexibility in getting the bidding process out quicker and the work getting done faster, officials said.
“It's critical we get this back in operation,” Marino said. “And unfortunately we can't tell until the pump's removed whether we need a new one or whether we can take it apart and repair it ourselves.”
Among other matters discussed by the council on Wednesday:
• A citywide “sidewalk sale” is slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
• Fire Chief Patrick Brady said he'd like the council's permission to accept a $96,000 FEMA grant for the purchase of new defibrillator cardiac monitors. The city's share of the cost would be less than $10,000 Brady said. “Our current equipment is fine, but it's old and needs to be replaced in the near future,” Brady said.
• Alderman Joe Oates asked the city to consider laying down some asphalt at the approaches to the Lowertown canal lift bridges for aesthetic purposes. “It looks pretty shoddy down there,” Oates said. “This would be just for appearance purposes. It could look a lot nicer.”
