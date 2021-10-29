The Union-Sun & Journal has been in touch with Common Council candidates in competitive races to get their thoughts on different issues in the city of Lockport. Today we’re publishing the candidates’ answers to the fourth and final question asked of all of them.
The question was: The City of Lockport is in line to receive upwards of $2.7 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. Suggest one or two best uses of that money to address infrastructure issues in the city.
MARGARET LUPO
Alderman at Large
My suggestions for best use of the money to address infrastructure issues are: to upgrade fresh water treatment facilities, making sure that the City of Lockport has clean fresh drinking water for the residents at all times — whether that means providing generators as a secondary power supply at the intake or making necessary upgrades within the freshwater system — (and) I would approve work on the city's storm sewer and sanitary sewer systems to provide mitigation from floods as we saw early this summer if appropriate. I also believe that work at the wastewater treatment plant would be a relevant use for ARPA money. We have an aging system and it needs upgrades.
I would also be in favor of allocating funds for an upgraded broadband infrastructure for the city. The pandemic showed us that affordable high speed internet is of utmost importance and that areas are underserved. Working from home or attending school remotely should be available to all.
We have lived with the heavy weight of the COVID-19 pandemic for 18 months and many things need our attention. In order to go forward successfully we need a secure foundation. Putting forth thoughtful recommendations will take some inspiration. This is an opportunity to provide some upgrades to systems that are imperative.
GINA PASCERI
Alderman at Large
The (money) from the American Rescue plan, if spent wisely, could be of great benefit to city residents and business owners. One major complaint is storm drains. Storm water management is an issue the city needs to address. Storm water is constantly backing up; Market Street is just one example of an area with water issues. Standing water adds to and speeds up deterioration. Every dollar spent on flood reduction will save $7 on future disaster loss. Investing in aging and overloaded storm water systems is a necessity. It allows for water to be moved, stored and drained more efficiently. This money could allow for upgrades without burdening taxpayers.
JOHN CRAIG
1st Ward
The American Rescue Plan funds of 2021 for local governments can only be allocated to the following four areas: (1) to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts to households, small businesses or aid to impacted industries (e.g., tourism, hospitality, travel); (2) to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers; (3) for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID–19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected; and (4) to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Failure to adhere or follow these four guiding budget allocation categories place cities in jeopardy; this is not free government money to spend as Lockport wants. Therefore, I would do a few budgetary reviews as well as cost projections for the following uses and guidelines, using the $2.74 million as a total and work to a zero balance.
What city revenue and budget lines specifically, within departments, was used to offset shortfalls for public health services during the pandemic? How much did those services set city finances back, if any? How much of that total would be needed to make the city budget whole or within reason? I would also do a budget review of sewer and water improvements, some of which has been underway for a while. Can/should we allocate some of this funding by work scope priority to those infrastructures to support expansion and/or improvements? I would look into broadband network cost for the canal & Flight of Five, and the downtown corridor for residents, community and tourists as an access point to city resources and information. Each of these would be reviewed and prioritized for a decision by the collective leadership.
PAUL BEAKMAN
1st Ward
Lockport businesses and residents would benefit hugely from better internet service. This became even more obvious when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, and many had to work from home or were isolated. Without good internet service many folks who lived alone or were far away from their families really suffered. If we are to attract business and revive our city this is no longer “nice to have” but becoming more of a necessity. However, we probably need a lot more than $2.7 million. One number I’ve read came from Microsoft executive Vickie Robinson who suggested $60 billion to $80 billion, with the qualification that rural needs are not fully known. “That is the first order of business, to map the gap,” said Robinson, general manager of Microsoft’s Airband initiative. How much would Lockport need? We need to spend some effort to figure this out. I would take the initiative to propose an assessment is undertaken so we have some idea of cost and schedule.
While improved internet speed is important, there are other true necessities like clean, safe drinking water, proper sewage systems and adequate drainage (I had a flooded basement like many of you this summer). I have been told that our water and sewage treatment plants are in dire need of repairs and maintenance. Proper preventative maintenance programs are key to the longevity of these essential services, and this should not be compromised. We can’t wait for this type of equipment to break before we fix them. We must have spare pumps and parts available for emergency repairs and continuous maintenance. This is where $2.7 million would have the most significant impact.
LUKE KANTOR
2nd Ward
Money received from the American Rescue Plan can best be used to identify, support and repair ways to address the city’s ability to deal with the significant flooding that has affected many areas of the city recently. The flooding can partially be attributed to just too much rain over a short amount of time during these storms (as if someone were to dump a large bucket of water through a small funnel). Our current infrastructure was not designed to handle that large of an amount of water all at once. Looking ahead, there are things that we can do to take a critical look at how our system can process those storm surges.
We have recently started taking effective steps as a city council to address this issue and allocate funds. We have purchased a few significant items: a new bucket truck for use with tree trimming and light pole repair, 2 new street sweepers to ensure that the streets within the city are kept clean of debris that can clog and impact storm drains, and a sewer vacuum to clean out all of the storm drains and ensure that they run clear. These important expenditures are already at a significant cost that would use up around half of that amount.
Taking additional steps to make updates to our wastewater treatment plant and our potable water delivery and storage systems would also be of benefit for the future. Lastly, increasing the systems that protect our safe drinking water is critical to the health of the citizens of Lockport so we should look at our current level of cybersecurity to protect our drinking water and treatment plants from external threats.
BETHANY PATTERSON
2nd Ward
The City of Lockport is in line to receive an estimated $2.4 million dollars through the American Rescue Plan, but the city only received $1.1 million dollars this past July and will receive the remaining $1.3 million in July 2022. With the first round of funding, the city purchased a new sewer vacuum system and two street sweepers, an already important step in taking action and getting ahead of future incidents of flooding, similar to what we experienced in the 2nd Ward and throughout Lockport this summer. With the impacts of climate change being seen at our front doors, a necessary investment in the 2nd Ward would be to repair the Hoover Street pump station which would only take less than a tenth of the remaining $1.3 million funding we expect to receive in 2022. Together with the improvements to the Hoover Street pump station, use of the new sewer vacuum system, neighborhood watches of drains and following the steps Mayor Roman advised in her public forum with the Department of Environmental Conservation to homeowners, residents of the 2nd Ward could potentially avoid, if not end, having such devastating effects from future flooding. As I have spoken to neighbors and residents within the 2nd Ward, I know many would like to avoid future incidents and take action towards addressing these types of preventative environmental impacts.
KATHRYN FOGLE
4th Ward
The city received a little under $1.1 million this past July. Staying with the guidelines of spending, they purchased two street sweepers. The second and final payment, of the same amount, will be used on upgrades to the raw water pump station in North Tonawanda. In the past they have lost power and we must ensure that we have access to water. The mayor informed me that in the end we will have $500,000. If elected, I will make sure that money is allocated appropriately.
CHRIS TOLAND
4th Ward
Lockport's infrastructure is crumbling after nearly two years of inadequate maintenance since the outbreak of Covid. A boon like this would be an incredible windfall for the city and would help make inroads toward fixing some of our problems. The first item on the fix-list must be sewer and waterflow maintenance. Streets and yards in the city have been flooding at dangerous levels for years and the problem has only compounded recently. More robust sewer systems and floodwater control measures in highly affected areas would make life much more pleasant for residents and visitors in the day-to-day and it would reduce the risk of serious problems caused by floundered cars and flooded basements.
Furthermore, if funds are available after taking care of emergency fixes that need to be addressed, parks would be an excellent investment. Lockport is a parks city. The beauty of Lockport's infrastructure is what draws people here. It's what makes people want to move here and start families here. Parks and other public works have not been on the priority list for decades to the detriment of our youth and our families. With funds like this we could make Lockport beautiful again.
JON WILEY
5th Ward
Firstly, I do not know if the American Rescue Plan has certain allocations that these funds can be spent on. With that being said one of the infrastructures that I think could use some immediate attention is our sewer system, and from what I understand the city has purchased a new sewer vacuum and two street sweepers, to address some of the concerns with water drainage and sewer projects.
KRISTIN BARNARD
5th Ward
The money the City of Lockport will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan, if put to good use, will have a positive impact on its infrastructure while alleviating the burden or taxes. Over the past weeks, walking door to door I've had the opportunity to meet the residents of the 5th Ward and listen to them. I heard the same concerns regarding high taxes, poor street lighting, excess debris in the streets, dead trees, drainage issues and neglected roads. When allocating these funds, these concerns should be considered.
The city's already begun to address some these concerns with converting to LED street lights and purchasing of equipment needed to tackle the street debris, clear storm drains and the overwhelming concerns with the trees. It takes years for the trees to be removed once placed on the list. It's estimated 120 to 130 trees are taken down yearly, but only 70 to 80 stumps are removed. The stumps take six to seven years to be removed, which impedes the replanting program from establishing new trees. I'd propose a one-time contract be approved for the removal of tree stumps that have not been removed in a timely manner.
Another suggestion would be to install concrete to replace the deteriorated driveway skirt that leads to the Fire Department’s bays. This should be properly fixed since below this level is the IT main equipment, police storage, holding cells and staff offices. If this structure fails, it will negatively affect the city’s safety and day to day operations. It was previously suggested to replace the skirting with asphalt; although not as expensive as concrete, it's not as durable and requires regular maintenance. Replacement of this skirt with concrete will ensure accessibility to the bays and provide safety to our first responders.
• • •
In the 3rd Ward, incumbent Alderman Mark Devine is unopposed for re-election.
Two other candidates on the November general election ballot, Working Families Party designees John R. Scarpinato and Sienna R. Marren, previously told the Union-Sun & Journal that they did not intend to pursue election to a city office and are not campaigning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.