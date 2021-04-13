City crews applauded for quick waterline fix

Just another night on the job for the Water and Streets Department crews meant another night of uninterrupted sleep and safe drinking water for residents on the city's east side, despite a major waterline break.
The 12-inch water main beneath High Street near its V intersection with Akron Street broke on the night of April 9, causing a section of pavement to partially collapse.
The small section of High Street that was dug up to get at the waterline is visible now only by its fresh pavement.
City crews, under the direction of Dennis Stalcup, went to work quickly and by the afternoon of April 10, the waterline was repaired, the sinkhole was filled and the street was repaved.
Stalcup said a half dozen employees answered the call to come into work just before midnight this past Friday. They dug down about 7 to 8 feet before reaching the waterline, he said.
While Stalcup says it's a job his crews do all the time, nearby residents, including Doug Nicholson of Roosevelt Drive, believe this type of work is never easy, especially in the middle of the night. Nicholson expressed his appreciation for the work in a letter to the US&J Mailbag on Saturday.
“Our dedicated team of employees were out diligently digging, replacing and repairing while most slept,” Nicholson wrote. “We all should remember and be thankful for such skilled city workers bringing each of our homes safe, clean water. We didn't lose any water during this repair.”
