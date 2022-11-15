Work on Pine Street’s sewer started Monday when the roof of a field-stone and mortar tunnel was exposed by crews. The tunnel is over a century old and was hand-made, City Engineer Steve Pump said, and will not be replaced by pipe.
The repairs on the sewer-tunnel were not planned, Pump said, and came up while construction was ongoing. He is optimistic that the project will be complete by the end of the week.
“There was an issue with the walls of that section (along Pine and Main streets),” Pumps said. “We’ll repair the tunnel, backfill over it and then do the sidewalk.”
In other news:
Pump has also contacted the contractor, Ledge Creek Development of Clarence, concerning the opening of Park Avenue, and expects to hear from them shortly.
New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) had hired the contractor to install gas lines, but when the job was finished, a layer of stone was not covered by asphalt.
Because of incoming cold weather, Pump said he’d like to see the project “buttoned-up” for winter. He noted that NYSEG had hired the company.
“I’d like to see it finished because with cold temps the asphalt plants closes,” Pump said.
According to the City Charter, the person who “opened” the streets is responsible to restore the street in a “reasonable amount of time.” If the individual or company does not perform this, the City will do the work and report its expense to the Common Council.
