The city's fleet of snow plows and salting trucks were out in full force throughout Monday and overnight into Tuesday, battling a fierce Western New York winter storm that was expected to drop more than a foot of snow when it's finished.
More than a dozen employees of the Lockport Highways and Parks Department were expected to work throughout the night clearing roads.
Carter Hawkes, a highway department supervisor, said early Monday morning that city trucks were, “already gassing up” and making other final preparations for the tedious work they knew was coming.
Hawkes said the city's snow fighting fleet consists of three high lifts, three snow plows and two salt trucks.
The highways department relies on its own weather intelligence gathering efforts before making decisions throughout the season on when local streets need to be salted. They are sometimes notified of an emergency situation by Lockport Police as well, but most decisions on when to plow and when to salt they make on their own, he said.
In this case, Hawkes said the advance weather notice helps tremendously, allowing the city and its employees to plan ahead for the work.
The city's salt supply remains at about 2,500 tons, Hawkes said, which is plenty to see the city through the 2020-21 winter season.
Mayor Michelle Roman called for Code Blue to be in effect Monday through Wednesday this week.
The warming shelter at the Lockport Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Light refreshments and cots/blankets are available.
Mayor Roman said those in need of shelter over the next few days should report directly to the Lockport Police station on Niagara Street. There is currently a shortage of staff at the Salvation Army, she noted. The LPD will take those in need of shelter to one, she said.
“The police will escort them to an appropriate shelter in the area.”
Hawkes said an overnight plow crew of about 15 people will begin work at about midnight, when vehicles are not allowed to be parked on city streets.
The issue remains a problem, however, he said.
Residents are once again encouraged to not park their cars in the street overnight in the coming days. Not only are you in the way of trucks trying to plow streets, you can also be ticketed.
