Both sides of an ongoing city/labor union dispute continue to blame each other for their stalled contract negotiations now nearing a decade.
In a letter to the editor recently sent to the Union-Sun & Journal, Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) President Megan Brewer said she had no other choice than to express her “disappointment and frustration” publicly.
“CSEA members have been without a contract for almost nine years. In that time, we have reached two tentative agreements, the last being shot down by the Common Council with no plausible explanation,” Brewer said.
“I was hopeful when the old administration left office city unions and city officials could get past the long-standing dysfunctional relationship, but I am sad to say that has not happened.”
The city's CSEA currently represents 27 white collar employees.
Brewer, who became union president in 2018, said what's most troubling to her members is that in the time the city and CSEA haven't come to an agreement on a new contract, the city has negotiated and signed new labor contracts with department heads and the police and fire unions.
Brewer said she's made several attempts over the past three years to “communicate cooperatively” with the council. “I've been met with nothing but resistance and condescending comments in response,” she said.
Alderman Mark Devine, the Common Council president, said he sponsored a resolution two years ago approving new AFSCME and CSEA union contracts. Neither received a “second” which is needed before a resolution can be brought to the council floor for a vote — and that's the closest the two sides have come to an agreement since 2012.
Members of the city's current negotiating team with the CSEA include Devine, Mayor Michelle Roman and Deputy Corporation Counsel Jason Carafella.
“As far as I know, we've always been open to negotiating with the CSEA,” Devine said. “We're always open to negotiations, instead of court.”
Brewer said she's heard that Alderman Joe Oates has been speaking with CSEA members outside of negotiations, “which is the definition of bargaining in bad faith.” Oates denies the claim.
“Mr. Oates is blaming me for not being willing to negotiate, when I have countless emails imploring city officials to come back to the table,” Brewer said.
“The politics and self-serving acts of the Common Council need to stop. The fact remains, I have always been fully prepared to move forward and build better relationships within city government. Unfortunately, we still haven’t been able to ascertain what motivates some members of Common Council who continue to deviate from the norms of good faith bargaining and efficient governing practices.”
Oates said he's not a member of the city's negotiating committee. He remembers new CSEA and AFSCME contracts sent to the council for ratification in 2019, but said they were not voted on because he and other council members were told that there were items in the agreement that were not negotiated — specifically regarding Medicare Part B.
“There were things in there like that that no one had talked about,” Oates said.
“The way negotiations work is there's a union negotiating team and a city negotiating team and I'm not on either. The negotiating teams then go back to their respective members and that's how it goes. If CSEA wants to sit down with the council and bypass the negotiating team, we'd be willing to look at that.”
