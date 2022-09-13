A newly proposed local law would waive the city residency requirement for the city engineer. A public hearing on the proposal, which constitutes a city charter change, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Common Council chambers.
Currently, the city engineer is among employees who must reside in the city because, reads the charter, “emergency situations arise which require employees of the City of Lockport to be near their place of employment.”
That section of the charter would be amended in Local Law #5-2022 to allow that City Engineer Steve Pump to be waived that requirement.
“This Local Law specifically eliminates the requirement of the City Engineer to be a resident of the City,” reads the proposed law.
According to Common Council President Paul Beakman, this law, and laws like it, would help the “evolution” of the city as business friendly community by getting the best quality of applicants in its high levels of employment.
“It’s going to help us attract the best candidates to make Lockport grow,” Beakman said.
The law would give preference to city residents, should any quality candidates from the city apply to the position. If none do, a preference for county residents will apply.
Also the law would not affect residency requirements for officer positions like City Clerk, Deputy City Clerk, Corporation Counsel, Director of Parks, Assessor, Chief Building Inspector, Finance Director and the Fire and Police Chiefs.
5th Ward Alderwoman Kristin Barnard said she was for the requirement being waved.
Barnard said she saw both sides of the issue, but in the end the pool of candidates needed to include those outside the city. She described it as missing out on potential “talent.”
This included future positions that may come up down the road where residency becomes a problem.
“I would be open to doing this for someone else if they could do something more for Lockport than owning a home here,” Barnard said.
Pump currently lives in the Town of Lockport, but is still looking for a home in the city.
“We are still looking, but just haven’t found something that meets our current needs being a big family of five,” Pump said.
{p class=”p1”}Other city employees that also have no residency requirement are temporary employees, temporary advisors and consultants, independent contractors and current employees that live outside the city. Members of the Fire Department are exempt as per state law and Police Department members’ residency requirements are settled through union negotiations.
