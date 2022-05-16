A moment of silence and prayer will take place at the 6 p.m. My Brother’s Keeper “meet and greet” in Lockport City Hall tonight for the shooting which claimed 10 lives in Buffalo on Saturday.
All are invited to attend.
While the meeting was already scheduled to get more input from the community on where the MBK grant funds would be placed and how it would change the school district, the tragedy hit hard and, according to Renee Cheatham, a school board trustee, who was going to the meeting as a parent, it necessitated a time to pray for the families.
The attack was reported by authorities to be racially motivated.
"Let's not divert," Cheatham said. "This was a racist attack by a white supremacist ... Why are we hated so much?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.