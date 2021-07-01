The hours of the community pool at Outwater Park have changed to include Saturday swim lessons between 10 and 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon. Mayor Michelle Roman said that the change was made to accommodate families with busy weekday schedules and give everyone, from age 3 and up, a chance to learn to swim.
The swimming lessons will be given by the staff of the Niagara Aquatics club, who have exchanged their expertise for the opportunity to swim in the pool for two hours every weekday.
City lifeguards will be pool side from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday to watch over designated family swim time.
Roman said she was thrilled that already 80 students have signed up for registration. The all-season program costs $30, she said, and swimmers are allowed to come and receive more instruction as many times a week during the week, and now Saturday, with no increase in cost.
Roman also said that anyone who wants to swim, and cannot afford the price tag, to call her office at 439-6665.
“We’ll work something out,” the mayor said.
Weekday swim lesson time continues to be 11 a.m. to noon and noon to 1 p.m..
NEW PROGRAM
The Niagara Aquatics club is also introducing its Adaptive Learn to Swim Program at the Cornerstone Ice Arena, 1 Grigg Lewis Way. The program includes a half hour of instruction in a "warmer, smaller, endless pool" with "one-on-one instruction, sensory friendly environment, supportive instructors and a family changing room." Lessons are available day and evening, weekday and weekends. The same instructor is placed with the child for consistency. Call Melissa at 640-5126.
Danielle Andalora, owner of the Niagara Aquatics Club, also announced a fundraiser at the Lockport Town & Country Club on Aug. 9 to benefit Niagara County Swimming for Children through Niagara Aquatics Club. Email her at danielleandalora@gmail.com.
RAILYARD FUNDRAISERS
Roman said that two fundraisers for the Railyard Skatepark in Outwater Park, located next to the pool, will be coming up to attempt to match the $250,000 matching grant through The Skatepark Project – formerly known as the Tony Hawk Foundation – and the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation, which have also awarded Lockport an additional $50,000 grant to include green infrastructure
So far, $125,000 has been raised through a grant from the Griggs Lewis Foundation and there is a possibility for more funds coming through the Greenway Commission, as well as Verizon and the Oshei Foundation.
“We’re going to have a new skatepark,” Roman said. “Now it’s just raising money to see the biggest and the best park that we can have.”
The first fundraiser will be at the Railyard Skatepark in Outwater Park on Aug. 7 and the second will be at the County Golf Course on Aug. 18, said Roman.
Details for each fundraiser are upcoming.
