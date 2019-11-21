City finance director tenders his resignation

City Finance Director Scott Schrader is resigning at the end of the year, he announced Thursday.
Schrader's resignation comes less than 24 hours after the Union-Sun and Journal published online an interview with Mayor Michelle Roman declining to comment on the future of Schrader, who has a one-year contract with the city that expires at the end of the year. In a telephone interview, Schrader said he was not aware of the article.
Roman confirmed she received Schrader's letter, dated Nov. 21, on Thursday and said his last day on the job will be Dec. 31.
"I wish him luck in the future and appreciate his service to the city," Roman said.
Schrader, who has been the finance director since March 2015, provided a copy of his resignation letter to the US&J in which he said "this decision does not come easily."
In the letter, he tells Roman that he feels he can't continue in the post because of philosophical differences between them concerning city governance.
"Despite significant work still to do, I cannot continue in my position. The philosophies of the current administration and my philosophies on good governance do not and cannot mesh. My role in effectuating change or even in participating in discussions regarding the direction this City is to head, has been eliminated," Schrader wrote. "My counsel is no longer sought. It is disheartening to witness this happening to the other Department Heads as well. It would be a disservice to the City, and most importantly, to myself to continue to work in this environment."
In his letter, Schrader noted that when he took the job — it was a newly created post at the time — he worked closely with the mayor, city treasurer, city council and department heads to help the city rebound from the 2014 financial crisis.
"We adopted policies surrounding proper budget development and administration, set standards of appropriate levels of fund balances for our major funds, increased our cash position to the point of being able to invest in securities thereby creating a new revenue source, increased fund balance from ostensibly zero to $8.5 million, and created reporting practices to ensure that all leaders within the City had accurate information with which to make decision," Schrader wrote.
His letter further says that those measurers resulted in elimination of the city's "fiscal distress" designation by the New York State Comptroller and an upgrade of the city's bond rating by Moody's and Standard and Poor's.
"I was asked during my job interview what I felt was the most important job of the Director of Finance. My response was to identify ways to provide the mayor, city council and departments with the tools and resources they needed to serve the residents of this City in the most effective and economical manner," Schrader wrote. "I also stated that, at the end of my tenure, whether that be a year or 20 years, I wanted to leave this City in a better position than when I started. I feel that I have been successful on both counts."
Roman said the city will need someone to do budgeting and the other duties that the finance director is responsible for, so a job posting will be made. Finance director is not a civil service position, so an exam is not needed.
The position was created after a 2014 audit by the state Comptroller's office placed some of the blame for the city's financial crisis on then-Treasurer Mike White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.