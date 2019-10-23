City fire investigated

An early Wednesday fire at a Jefferson Drive residence caused more than $30,000 in property damage.
Fire Chief Patrick Brady said a fire was reported at 5:51 a.m. at 15 Jefferson Drive. The caller reported flames were coming from the roof and out the front of the structure.
Lockport Fire Department responded and firefighters found a single-story, one-family house with the fire mostly inside the attached two car garage.
After completing a search of the interior, the determination was made that due to the absence of both furniture and household goods inside the structure, that the residence likely unoccupied.
The firefighters were able to hold most of the fire to the garage area and to prevent the fire from extending throughout the rest of the structure, Brady said.
The fire was under control at 6:58 a.m.
The LFD Fire Investigation Team is still investigating the cause of the fire
No injuries were reported and the owners confirmed no one was currently occupying the residence.
The fire caused approximately $37,625 in property damage.
