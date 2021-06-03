The City of Lockport has been granted a $2.6 million low-cost loan and a $530,000 grant from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation to plan, design and construct an effluent disinfection system at its wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced on Thursday.
The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved $34.2 million in grants, interest-free loans and low-cost loans to support eight drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects across the state.
"Access to clean water is an essential piece in building strong, vibrant communities and it's critical our local partners have the resources they need to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a release announcing the awards.
The EFC board's approval included financing through the Clean and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and grants that are part of the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act and Emerging Contaminants grant programs. For more information, go to: www.efc.ny.gov.
Financings are subject to the Public Authorities Control Board's approval and are scheduled for consideration at that board's June 16 meeting, according to Cuomo's office.
