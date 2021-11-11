Lockport city administration intends to apply for two state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grants this month, one each to tend to needs of its water and sewer systems.
The city will seek funding to cover the lion's share of the $780,000 cost of an emergency generator to be placed at its raw water pump station in North Tonawanda. According to city engineer Mike Marino, of Nussbaumer & Clarke, WIIA funding could cover 60% of the tab. The remainder will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds coming in 2022, he said.
The city also will seek state funding for the Gulf Sewer Improvement Project, a $7.8 million endeavor to intercept and replace sewer line. This one's more complicated, in terms of mechanics and funding, according to Marino and his associate Rebecca Shaw, project engineer.
Presently, in the Gulf Sewer project, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for replacing the existing sewer on the south side of Niagara Street. The second part of the project has the city intercepting that sewer on the north side of Niagara Street, to carry wastewater to the city treatment plant, and replacing about 300 feet of sewer line.
“A portion of the sewer is in the Gulf Creek and (DEC is) doing remediation there,” Marino said. "As part of the remediation process, they’re going to relocate that sewer for us. Our hope is that we’re going to be able to pick up from where they leave off and replace all the way to the treatment plant.”
A WIIA grant would cover only 25% of the nearly $8 million project cost, Marino said. Also to finance the project, the city applied for a $4 million Water Quality Improvement Project grant last year and has not yet received word on whether it succeeded. In addition, Marino said, the city was already approved for 0% interest loan financing through the state for the Gulf Sewer project.
To address myriad issues with its water and sewer systems, Marino said, “We’re systematically attacking the situation and trying to find where the funding is. With the (U.S.) infrastructure bill, who knows? Maybe it’ll accelerate some of the other stuff. We certainly have the needs here.”
