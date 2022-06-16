The Lockport Municipal Building (city hall) will serve as an official cooling station for local residents this summer, Mayor Michelle Roman announced on Thursday. Cooling station status kicks in whenever temperature and humidity combine to create a heat index of 95 degrees for two hours or longer.
City hall actually had its first run as a cooling station on Thursday, through 6 p.m., after the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory warning of heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees.
Residents seeking shelter should report to the communications window at Lockport Police Department, on the Niagara Street side of city hall, to be admitted to an air conditioned area. Lockport Fire Department personnel will be available to assist anyone feeling the effects of extreme heat.
According to Roman's office, Cornerstone CFCU Arena and Lockport Public Library are also available, during their normal operating hours, as places to seek relief from the heat.
