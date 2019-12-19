Holiday hours have been set at Lockport city hall.
The building will close at noon Tuesday (Christmas Eve) and remain closed through Wednesday.
The following week, the building will close at noon Dec. 31 and remain closed through Jan. 1.
Refuse collection is altered for part of the city during the holidays. Since there will be no collection on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1, collections will be one day later than normal in neighborhoods with Wednesday, Thursday or Friday pickup.
Bulk items will be collected during the week of Jan. 6.
