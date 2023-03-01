After penning an early February letter alleging “harassment” at a Dec. 19 special meeting of the Common Council, 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle still has not met with deputy city attorney Pat McGrath, who is heading the investigation into her claim.
Fogle said in a Wednesday interview that the reason for this is she thinks the investigation should be turned over to an unbiased, “third set of eyes.”
McGrath is an appointee of Mayor Michelle Roman, who was recently accused by former at-large alderman Gina Pasceri of creating a “bullying” and “hostile” work environment at city hall. Pasceri quit her post a couple of weeks after the December special meeting, at which a divided council voted to authorize Lockport Fire Department’s re-entry into the ambulance transport business.
Of Fogle’s suggestion that she’s biased, McGrath said, “I work for the city, not anyone else,” adding that she would recuse herself if a conflict of interest arises in the course of her investigation.
McGrath said the investigation, ordered by Roman on Feb. 8, is somewhat stalled due to Fogle being “unavailable” to meet with her.
“I continue to interview people,” McGrath said, her intention being to speak with every person who was present in city hall conference room M-24 during the special meeting, a portion of which was an executive session closed to the press and public.
Fogle’s Feb. 6 letter, which was addressed to Roman, pinned the tense atmosphere of the December meeting on council president Paul Beakman. He “turned the council discussion into a coercive, hostile work setting,” which led to Pasceri and Kristin Barnard, former 5th Ward alderman, leaving their posts, she claimed.
Further, Fogle’s letter requested all council meetings be held in council chambers going forward. The letter reportedly included an attachment, a doctor’s note from her primary care physician stating she cannot attend meetings in M-24, and the letter said that’s “due to the verbal threats that occurred” in the special meeting
Since then, Fogle told the Union-Sun & Journal, her request has not been honored, and when the council’s personnel committee met in M-24 on Monday, she sat on the floor in council chambers just outside M-24 to hear what was happening. She had been given an “accommodations form” to formally request a change of meeting place and declined to fill it out, believing it’s a violation of her privacy rights.
Fogle said she has retained an attorney, Joe Makowski, who will be present in any meeting she has with McGrath.
“I’m not going to quit,” she said. “They want me to quit and not speak out on issues. I’m not going to stop and I’m not going to quit.”
