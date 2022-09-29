A security upgrade for the Lockport Municipal Building is in the works due due to safety concerns. LINSTAR, a Buffalo-based security firm, has been hired to implement new measures including, possibly, deployment of a metal detector at the main entrance.
When the new measures are in place, only the front entrance to city hall will be accessible to non-employees. City employees will have an ID card that affords them access from the Niagara Street entrance, which will be closed to visitors. Additional cameras will be trained on the Main Street parking lot as well.
A metal detector may be deployed at the new visitors’ entrance, if Lockport City Court agrees to allow relocation of the detector outside the courtroom.
The security plan was put together by Police Chief Steve Abbott, who said Lockport Police Department has worked with LINSTAR in the past. Previously the firm sold to LPD a piece of equipment that makes identification cards for police officers, and that machine could now be utilized to make security-chipped ID / building access cards for all city employees, he said.
The Common Council authorized the $32,000 contract with LINSTAR by a unanimous vote.
Fifth Ward Alderman Kristin Barnard said city employees have expressed concerns about their safety at city hall.
“People were coming in upset and hostile in their action (toward) the staff,” she said. “It’s a safety measure. Even people at the Common Council meetings are getting more hostile.”
Of metal detection at the main entrance to city hall, 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle said, “it’s proactive. I don’t have a problem with it. Everywhere else has it.”
Council President Paul Beakman praised Abbott’s effort and said “we all will feel safer being in city hall with the new security measures. This is truly a proactive measure to keep everyone safe.”
The expected date of completion is April 2023, due to the current microchip shortage, according to Molly Schrock, direct sales manager for LINSTAR.
