The Lockport Municipal Building is serving as a cooling station until 7 p.m. today, due to the National Weather Service’s issue of a heat advisory. The forecasted high temperature is 92 degrees. Anyone who needs refuge from the heat may report to Lockport Police Department, off Niagara Street, for entry.
City hall serving as cooling station today
