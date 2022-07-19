The Lockport Municipal Building will serve as a cooling station from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, due to the National Weather Service's issue of a heat advisory. The forecasted high temperature is 91 degrees. Anyone who needs refuge from the heat may report to Lockport Police Department, off Niagara Street, for entry.
City hall will serve as cooling station Wednesday
