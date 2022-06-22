Because of the high heat index (temperature and humidity) today, the Lockport Municipal Building is serving as a cooling station until 6 p.m. To be admitted to an air conditioned area, report to the communication desk at Lockport Police Department, on the Niagara Street side of city hall.
