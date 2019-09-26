The long-discussed Lockport Marine and Harbor Center was recently passed over for state funding, but city development officials hope it may still come to fruition.
The Lockport Greater Development Corporation board of directors voted Thursday to have Nussbaumer & Clarke, Inc. prepare a concept plan on how to begin the $7 million project on the north bank of the Erie Canal between West Genesee and Stevens streets.
GLDC President Brian Smith said the engineering firm will determine how to initiate the center with a cheaper, "pared-down project."
The proposed center eventually would include a 580-foot floating dock system, a fueling system and electrical services for boaters, a building with boating services and various amenities such as a parking lot, trails, boat ramp and a picnic pavilion.
State officials considered partly building the center with $3.6 million of the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, but the project was passed over for other efforts, such as redeveloping Harrison Place and the F&M Building.
In its DRI application to the state, the GLDC wrote that the harbor center could boost tourism downtown, improve canal access and spur construction of new amenities for boaters on the Erie Canal.
