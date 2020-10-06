The City of Lockport has not scheduled a 2020 tax foreclosure property auction as of this week, according to city Treasurer Sue Mawhiney.
Typically, the city has a tax foreclosure auction this time of year, but because of the coronavirus pandemic and other factors, no date has yet been set, Mawhiney said.
Properties on the block have been seized for non-payment of property taxes. This type of auction is typically well-attended with an overflow crowd, according to Mawhiney. She said recent city auctions were so well-attended, she had to move them from city hall to the Historic Palace Theatre to accommodate all of the interested buyers.
