The Common Council approved an agreement this past week for an outside accounting firm to provide financial oversight while the city searches for a new finance director.
The Common Council unanimously passed a resolution, with Alderman at Large Larry Eggert abstaining, to retain the Bonadio Group on a monthly basis and pay for the service from the personal services line.
In the resolution, it argues that the services of a municipal accounting firm require a “high degree of expertise” and involve “matters of personal judgment,” so they feel it constitutes a professional service, which would exempt it from the requirement to seek out other proposals.
In late November, Finance Director Scott Schrader, who has been with the city since March 2015, announced he would be leaving his post on Dec. 31.
In his resignation letter, Schrader said he felt he could not continue in the post because of philosophical differences between him and Mayor Michelle Roman concerning city governance.
“Despite significant work still to do, I cannot continue in my position. The philosophies of the current administration and my philosophies on good governance do not and cannot mesh. My role in effectuating change or even in participating in discussions regarding the direction this city is to head, has been eliminated,” Schrader wrote. “My counsel is no longer sought. It is disheartening to witness this happening to the other department heads as well. It would be a disservice to the city, and most importantly, to myself to continue to work in this environment.”
The position was created after a 2014 audit by the state comptroller’s office placed some of the blame for the city’s financial crisis on then-Treasurer Mike White.
