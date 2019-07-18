Due to the extreme high temperatures forecasted for Friday and Saturday, the city is going to offer three cooling stations, according to Police Chief Steven Preisch.
The three locations are:
• Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Lockport Public Library, 23 East Avenue, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The Lockport Municipal Building, 1 Locks Plaza, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
