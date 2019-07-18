City of Lockport sig

Due to the extreme high temperatures forecasted for Friday and Saturday, the city is going to offer three cooling stations, according to Police Chief Steven Preisch.

The three locations are:

• Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Lockport Public Library, 23 East Avenue, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Lockport Municipal Building, 1 Locks Plaza, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

