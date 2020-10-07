Citywide leaf pickup won't begin for a few more weeks, Mayor Michelle Roman told the common council on Wednesday.
In response to inquiries by residents on what to do with leaves falling now, Roman said the best option for residents is to mulch as many as possible. Taking the leaves out to the street is not recommended at this time, she said.
“Leaf pickup is not until the end of October, early November,” she said. “All the leaves don't drop at the same time, so we ask that you don't put them out to the road too soon and try and mulch as many as you can on your own without taking them to the road. We always try to encourage that.”
Roman said once leaves are raked out to the street, residents can also put out their leftover yard waste to the curb — plants, not big twigs or branches.
“We are no longer collecting yard waste formally in the containers after the September pickup,” she said.
Roman also reminded residents that electronic waste drop off is the first and third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at the Harrison Place drop off on Walnut Street. You must be a city resident and you're limited to two items.
Among other matters, the Lockport Municipal Building will be closed on Columbus Day this Monday, city officials said, but added that garbage pickup next week will remain as scheduled.
In other matters, the council:
• approved a special use permit for Jason Castricone to utilize 242 S. Transit St. as a beauty salon in a residentially-zoned district. A public hearing on the matter prior to the vote produced one communication, from the planning board, recommending approval.
• called for a public hearing on Oct. 21 to discuss a special use permit request by The Chapel to operate a daycare drop off program at the former St. Mary's Catholic School, 25 Walnut St.
