City Highways and Parks crews will begin fall leaf pickup on Monday.
Residents are urged to get as many of their leaves raked onto the street as possible.
The pickup effort will begin on upper Pine Street and crews will move in a counter-clockwise rotation. Weather permitting, crews will make at least three complete sweeps through the city.
Residents are asked to place the leaves 6 to 8 inches off the curb. Leaves on the curb can get left behind during pickup.
